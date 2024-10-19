Kareena Kapoor gives a tempting sneak peek into her breakfast

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her next ‘Singham Again’ recently delighted her fans with a snapshot of her breakfast.

On Saturday, the ‘Jab We Met’ offered a tempting sneak peek into her breakfast generously topped with butter. On her Instagram stories, Bebo, who is currenly enjoying her time at Pataudi Palace, dropped a photo of a plate featuring croissant with creamy butter. The image clearly showcased her love for good food. Alongside the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Nashta mein butter hona zarruri hai.” Kareena had earlier posted a picture of the mansion's terrace, adorned with lush, colourful trees. In the caption, she wrote simply, “Reflecting.”

She also posted pictures of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur from their time at Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories. One image showed Saif standing proudly in front of his ancestral home, accompanied by a heart sticker in the caption. In another shot, Taimur was captured having fun playing football within the palace grounds. Kareena described that moment as “My kind of celebration.” Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married on October 16, 2012, recently marked their 12th wedding anniversary at Saif’s family mansion, Pataudi Palace. The couple travelled to Delhi with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. On the work front, the 44-year-old actress recently starred in the crime thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Kareena played the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective dealing with the loss of her child in the police thriller drama. Her upcoming project is the action-packed film ‘Singham Again’, helmed by Rohit Shetty, where she will share the screen with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, is set to hit theatres on November 1.

