‘Karate Girls’ trailer promises a thrilling round of clashes, loyalty and pursuit of identity

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Karate Girls’ has been unveiled, and it showcases rivalry commencing between two girls, Komal and Abha who navigate love, loyalty, and identity through karate.

The show is set against the backdrop of Nashik, a town roughly 4 hours away from India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

Komal and Abha clash when Komal is forced to join Abha’s father’s Karate training academy - Navodaya, but soon realise that despite their clashing personalities, they must unite for a greater purpose.

The Nashik Karate Federation Tournament acts as a catalyst to the story as tension escalates between the two girls as they encounter unlikely situations having to fight against each other.

Manav Gohil, who portrays the role of Ajay Sensei in this series, said, “Being part of ‘Karate Girls’ has been a transformative experience for me as I got to revisit the art of Karate! Being trained in Muay Thai and Karate, I was excited from the word go and with this being my first title with Amazon MX Player, made this a really fun experience”.

He added, "My character Ajay Sensei leans towards discipline to bring about a change in society. Viewers will enjoy the twists and turns that the show has to offer as the gripping narrative keeps them engaged”.

The show is created by Dice Media and also stars Ashlesha Thakur, Celesti Bairagey, Meiyang Chang, Chirag Katrecha and Rohan Joshi.

Meiyang Chang said, “Being a part of ‘Karate Girls’ has been an enriching experience. It is rare to come across such stories that, against the backdrop of a relatively niche but exciting sport, delve deep into the emotions & relationships that make us human: love, envy, rebellion, friendship. JD is the menacing dark cloud of the series, a shrewd and manipulative man who won’t take no for an answer. I’m certain fans will love him & the series”.

Ashlesha Thakur, who portrays the character of Komal in the series, said, “It was a challenging experience to prepare for my character Komal, as I had to undergo a lot of physical training. Towards the end of it, my scope as an actor definitely expanded and I am grateful for the experience. Komal’s character embodies courage and determination, inspiring self-belief and resilience. Her journey showcases the transformative power of friendship and perseverance. I'm honoured to be part of this series”.

‘Karate Girls’ is set to drop on December 13 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.