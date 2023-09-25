Karanvir Bohra is not bothered by his negative image projected as Viraj Dobriyal

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is set to reprise his role of Viraj Dobriyal in the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu’, has shared that he no longer gets bothered by his negative image in the show. The actor also recalled how earlier he went all out to clean his negative image as people had started believing that he is just like his character Viraj.

He said: “When the previous season concluded, I faced a tricky situation. Even though I had played the role of Viraj Dobriyal really well, something unexpected happened. People started thinking I was just like Viraj in real life. People began to associate me with the character, believing that I was just like Viraj in real life. It was a challenging time for me, personally and professionally.”

Karanvir's journey to redeem his public image was marked by deliberate efforts, including participation in various reality shows. He was determined to show the world that he was not the malevolent Viraj but an actor committed to his craft.

He added, “I clearly remember when the previous season ended, I had to put in a lot of work and had to participate in many reality shows, just for one reason: to cleanse my negative image of Viraj Dobriyal. It was really difficult for me at that point in life.”

However, this time around, the actor is undeterred as he said: “Although this season, Viraj might also have similar shades, the negative image doesn't bother me anymore. The audience already knows who I am in real life, which is nothing like Viraj. They accept me as an actor, and, on the contrary, they have started loving me because of the character Viraj Dobriyal, which was considered to be such a negative character”.

Talking about the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu serve as the lead as they share the screen for the first time.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’ is scheduled to air from September 26 onwards, every Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.

