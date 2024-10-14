Karan Tacker’s dream of shooting on Marine Drive comes true

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Tacker has ticked off shooting on Marine Drive, here, from his bucket list and said that it was a “dream come true” for him.

Karan took to Instagram, where he posted three pictures from a shoot he did on the location he grew up watching in films. The last image was a monochrome shot with the back towards the camera and the beautiful waters in the backdrop.

“I grew up watching films shot on the marine drive and always felt it’s such a big star, big film thing to do and added it to my bucket list of locations. Well, yesterday, that dream came true,” Karan wrote as the caption.

He added: “Just so humbled by this industry to accept me with open arms and In immense gratitude for everyone around to help me make it happen.Looking forward for you all of to watch this.”

On the work front, Karan first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita and others.

