Karan Tacker pays tribute to the silent sacrifices by fathers through a heartfelt poem

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) This Father's Day actor Karan Tacker penned a nostalgic poem for his dad, summarizing all the silent sacrifices made by all the fathers out there.

The 'Bhay' actor dropped a video on his IG, where he was seen reciting a heartfelt poem dedicated to fathers.

Karan was heard saying, "Hum bhool jate hain ki papa bhi insan hi hote hain.. Thoda kam bolte hain par zyada sehte hain. Papa din kaisa tha? jawab main apni mushkurahat se apni thakan chupa lete hain. Janta hu, zyada gale nahi lagaya, par hamare beech khade hokar, hamare age badhne ka intzar karte hain, aur aaj hum kya bade hue, unhi ko peeche chhod dia. Waqt hain aaj thoda sa lutane ka, jisne dikkato main haath pakda, use gale se lagane ka. Ek saccha 'I love you', ek 'papa I couldn't do this without you'. Well, to everyone and every papa out there, I wish you a very happy Father's Day. (We forget that fathers are also human beings.. They may speak a little less but they endure more. How was your day, Papa? They hide their fatigue with a smile in response. I know, they don't hug much, but they stand between us, waiting for us to grow, and today when we have grown, we have left them behind. Today is a time to cherish, to embrace the one who held our hand through difficulties. A true 'I love you', a 'Papa, I couldn't have done this without you.)

Coming to his professional commitments, Karan is all set to once again reprise his role as Farooq Ali in the second season of the espionage thriller "Special Ops" season 2

Created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the show will also see Kay Kay Menon in the lead as Himmat Singh.

