Karan Tacker falls sick due to Mumbai monsoon

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for 'Special OPS' and 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', has fallen ill.

The actor recently shared an update on his Instagram stories, posting a picture of his medications.

One of the medicines is prescribed for allergic reactions.

Karan captioned the picture: “Season’s greetings” with an annoyed emoji.

The year 2024 has been good for the actor so far.

In February, he bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.

The actor then headed to Bali to celebrate his birthday, sharing an array of pictures on Instagram.

In the first picture, he appeared shirtless, accessorising with a silver neck chain and black sunglasses, posing candidly while looking at the sun against a backdrop of blue sky, water, and a coconut tree.

In another post, he shared a video showing a glimpse of his pool time.

In a third, he photographed a famous bamboo boot camp.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the Netflix series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', where he played IPS Amit Lodha.

The crime thriller series, created and written by Neeraj Pandey, also featured Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha.

Set in the Sheikhpura, Nalanda, and Patna districts, the series follows Amit Lodha as he brings the Ashok Mahto gang to justice while navigating his own personal issues.

