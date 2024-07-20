YSRCP announces Protest in Delhi on July 24

YSR Congress Party President and AP former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared a major protest in New Delhi scheduled for Wednesday to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This announcement follows his visit to the family of Rashid, a YSRCP activist brutally hacked to death in Vinukonda.

Addressing the media after extending condolences to the family members of the victim, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy underscored the grave situation in Andhra Pradesh, attributing widespread violence and chaos to the Telugu Desam Party.

He stated that YSRCP MLAs, MPs, and MLCs would join the protest to draw national attention to the issue. He added that they would also seek appointments with the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister to inform them about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state due to the atrocities of the TDP government.

Highlighting the alarming number of political murders and murder attempts since the TDP assumed power, he stated that 36 political murders and over 300 murder attempts have occurred within just 45 days. Additionally, 37 individuals have committed suicide due to harassment by TDP, he added. Given such a situation in Andhra Pradesh, there are conditions that may warrant the imposition of the President's rule in the state, he added.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the brutal murder of Rashid as a deliberate act to instill fear across the state and accused the police of misreporting the murder as a result of personal vendetta. The former Chief Minister criticized the police for failing to take action against the perpetrators and instead targeting the victims.

The YSRCP President called for an apology from the Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for the violence and demanded that the government should take responsibility of protecting those who did not vote for TDP.

He criticized the TDP government for failing to deliver welfare promises such as Vidya Deevena Vasati Deevena, Matyakara Bharosa and Amma Vodi on time, contrasting this with his tenure, during which timely support was provided to various social segments.