Manushi Chhillar seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple; calls it 'best morning'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Miss World Manushi Chhillar visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday, amid the heavy downpour in Mumbai, and described it as the ‘best morning’.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 27-year-old actress, posted a picture of the Siddhivinayak Temple with the caption “Best morning,” followed by a sun and red heart emoji.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, the ‘Miss World 2017’ Manushi was crowned with the prestigious beauty title, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra brought the crown to India.

On the work front, the young diva made her acting debut in 2022 with the historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj', in which she played the role of Sanyogita.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

The film, based on 'Prithviraj Raso', revolves around the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. It also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

In 2023, Manushi starred in the comedy-drama 'The Great Indian Family', opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the movie also featured Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

In 2024, she played a wing commander in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie 'Operation Valentine', opposite Varun Tej. The action drama, based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes, was directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda. The movie also featured Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in key roles.

Manushi's most recent role was in the science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha as the leading ladies.

Manushi is set to appear in the action thriller 'Tehran', directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars John Abraham, Manushi, and Neeru Bajwa.

