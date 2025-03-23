Karan Kundrra reveals girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash loves to cook for him, calls it ‘extremely special’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Television actor Karan Kundrra has shared a heartfelt revelation about his relationship with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, highlighting the special gesture that touches his heart.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ actor opened up about how Tejasswi often cooks for him, describing the act as “extremely special.” Karan praised Tejasswi’s culinary skills, revealing that her cooking is not only a sign of her love but also something he deeply cherishes. He also mentioned how the ‘Naagin’ actress loves experimenting in the kitchen, adding that he’s always excited to try her new creations.

Karan recalled a recent instance when Tejasswi tried a new dish, and he was pleasantly surprised by how much he enjoyed it. The actor shared, “Yes, of course, she cooks for me. Anything, the fact that she’s cooking for me is itself something that is extremely special. Yesterday also, she experimented with something, and I ate it, and I really liked it.”

Karan and Tejasswi’s bond has only deepened since they first met on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15,” where their love story began to unfold. During the Christmas special ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of the reality show, Karan took a romantic step by proposing to Tejasswi with a red rose.

Since then, the couple's relationship has only grown stronger.

Karan and Tejasswi are all set to get married soon, as confirmed by Tejasswi’s mother on a recent episode of "Celebrity MasterChef." When Farah Khan asked, "Shaadi kab hogi?", Tejasswi’s mother excitedly replied, "Issi saal ho jaaegi," revealing that the wedding will take place this year. The surprise announcement left the actress blushing, and she quickly playfully denied it, saying, "Aise kuch baat nahi hui hai."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra recently made a grand return to the popular show “Laughter Chefs Season 2,” where he will team up with Elvish Yadav, stepping in for Abdu Rozik.

