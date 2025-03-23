Ektaa wishes 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' star Smriti Irani on her 49th birthday

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor penned a sincere birthday wish for her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' star Smriti Irani on her 49th birthday.

Ektaa posted a montage of some fond memories of Smriti with her and her little bundle of joy Ravi over the years.

Her Instagram note read, "So many years of knowing you sing every side of years, a person this year has been complete 25 years of Kyunki. In a few months, I try to see us you grew into a force to reckoned with a shining star. Happy birthday, my friend, my favourite meme sharer Ravi Masi, and for a lot of people, INDIA’S TULSI."

For the unaware, co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, the popular serial, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' aired from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008 on Star Plus.

On Friday, Ektaa revealed who is the real culprit behind poor Indian content.

She penned a long note on her IG stories that read, "When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed tv series n films...I wonder if it's ego, anger or just misplaced accusations."

She stated that when critically acclaimed movies such as "Superboys of Malegoan" and "Buckingham Murders" fail to mint money at the box office, one can only blame audiences for the lack of quality content in the country.

"When Superboys of Malegoan n my dear frn @hanslmehta the Buckingham Murders don't work in theatres can we blame the real culprits the 'audiences' n since it's no fun blaming ppl in such abstract terms (can't bring them down on social media nA so no fun) let's just say that major part of India is in it's evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! U can say it's in it's adolescence", she added.

