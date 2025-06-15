Karan Johar remembers his late father Yash Johar’s enduring legacy in cinema and life

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to pen a heartfelt note in memory of his late father, Yash Johar.

The emotional tribute reflected not just Karan’s deep bond with his father, but also the creative legacy Yash Johar left behind. Sharing a monochrome picture of his father, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director expressed how his father gave him the courage to feel deeply and to bring those emotions alive on screen. In a heartfelt message, Karan also expressed gratitude for the life lessons his father imparted—lessons that went far beyond filmmaking.

He recalled how his father made films with soul and lived life with even more meaning, emphasizing that good storytelling begins with a good heart. Through his words, the ace director highlighted how his father gave him the courage to feel deeply and to express those emotions through cinema.

Karan Johar wrote, “He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy father’s day papa, thank you...for you.”

In the black-and-white image, KJo is seen sitting beside his father, and the photo appears to have been taken during the filming of a movie. Several of Karan Johar’s close friends reacted to the image with heart emojis, showing their love and support. Farah Khan wrote, “Love him.” Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Yash Johar was a renowned Indian film producer and the visionary behind Dharma Productions. Known for his grand cinematic style, his films often showcased opulent sets, picturesque international locations, and strong themes rooted in Indian culture and family values. Yash Johar passed away due to cancer on June 26, 2004.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.