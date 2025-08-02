Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood cannot keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan bagged his first National Award for his gripping performance in Atlee's "Jawan".

Celebrating his win, filmmaker and SRK's good friend, Karan Johar, is also beaming with pride.

Taking a moment to congratulate his friend, KJo penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for King Khan, saying, "@iamsrk bhai....this is has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. (sic)"

Karan further claimed that there is no one like SRK, and he still has a long way to go as far as his cinematic journey his concerned.

"There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!" he added.

KJo also couldn't stop gushing over Rani Mukerji after she was awarded the 'Best actress' during the 71st National Awards for her film "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway".

Calling Rani the true queen on the screen, Karan shared, "Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it."

"Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani," KJo added.

Karan also revealed that he won his first National Award with SRK, Rani, and Kajol by his side for his 1998 directorial "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

"If this is not full circle, what is?!", he concluded.

