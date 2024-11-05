Karan Gulianii reveals what captivated him about love story of gangsters Sandeep and Anuradha

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Pollywood director-writer Karan Gulianii has acquired the rights to depict the life story of infamous gangsters Sandeep, aka Kala Jathedi, and Anuradha Choudhary, aka Madam Minz.

The gangsters, who tied the knot in March this year, has captured the public's attention, and Gulianii aims to bring their unconventional love story to the big screen.

Discussing the inspiration behind the project, Gulianii stated, “Yes, I’ve secured the rights to portray the lives of two notorious figures—Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary. What intrigued me is their love story amidst the backdrop of crime. It’s about two individuals who found love in a very unconventional environment and decided to get married despite unfavorable circumstances. The essence of the story is love.”

Currently, the writing process is well underway, with Karan Gulianii and his team regularly discussing the script's direction. He aims to complete the script within the next six to seven months, targeting a potential release by June or July of next year. Gulianii is also in talks with prominent industry figures to cast actors for the roles of Kala and Anuradha.

Karan Gulianii has previously directed two Punjabi films, "Sarvann," featuring Amrinder Gill and Ranjit Bawa, and "Amritsar Chandigarh Amritsar," starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta. Notably, " Sarvann " was produced under Priyanka Chopra's banner. The 2017 released Punjabi film was PeeCee debut Punjabi production and marked her second venture into regional cinema, following her first Marathi production, Ventilator.

Delhi-NCR's most infamous gangsters- Sandeep and Anuradha got married at banquet hall in Dwarka Sector-8 in the presence of their close family members, a few friends and at least 250 armed police personnel.

Sandeep, who was apprehended in 2021, faces a daunting list of charges, with at least 76 cases related to murder, extortion, and kidnapping, while Anuradha is implicated in a dozen cases involving money laundering and criminal intimidation.

