Kapoor Khandaan celebrates double birthday

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, came together on Saturday to celebrate the 69th birthday of their beloved relative Rima Jain.

They showered her with love and warm wishes, sharing a collection of unseen photographs that highlight their cherished family moments.

The Kapoor family is double the joy on September 28 as they celebrate the birthdays of both actor Ranbir Kapoor (son of Rishi Kapoor) and Rima Jain. This special day brings together loved ones to honor and shower affection on two cherished members of the family.

Rima is the daughter of one of the greatest actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema-- Raj Kapoor. She has three brothers-- actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and one sister Ritu Nanda.

Kareena, daughter of Randhir Kapoor, took to Instagram to celebrate Rima's 69th birthday, sharing a series of travel photos that also featured her son Taimur. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my Rima aunty... Dubai mall and the buggy are waiting for you... love you so much."

Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma, shared a nostalgic throwback photo with Rima, expressing her love with the words: "Happy birthday Rima aunty... Always by ur side."

She also posted a snapshot of her cousin, Ranbir, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday on the same day, showing them blowing out candles together, captioned: "Birthday duo... Happy birthday Rima aunty and Ranbir."

Actress Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, shared a photo with her sister-in-law, writing: "Happy birthday Bhokkkkssss love and happiness always."

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni honored her "glam bua" with a sweet video on her Instagram Stories, stating: "To the coolest & glam bua! Happy happiest bday! I love you more than dark chocolate & Dom."

On the personal front, Rima is married to investment banker Manoj Jain and is the mother of actors Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

