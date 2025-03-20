Kanye West goes on vile rant against ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Controversial rapper Kanye West, who recently released his new album, is back on X, formerly Twitter, as he has launched a tirade, this time against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has falsely accused Kim Kardashian of sex trafficking in a vile Twitter rant, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In a string of posts overnight, Kanye made some false claims about his ex-wife Kim, who he split from in 2022. In a string of posts, Kanye made some vile comments about his former spouse, with whom he shares North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, and he claimed he had been "bullied everyday" by the family.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the rapper has provided no evidence for his claims.

He wrote, "The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all the black children they strategically produce. Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don't like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs and watch y'all don't believe me and just say I'm crazy”.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I had to disassociate from everything I saw, heard and felt getting bullied everyday by the real modern day KKK. A klan of white women controlling my black kids. Only say so I had was starting Sunday service then Kim took the kids away from that I tried to stay positive. Now my soul black. My momma, my kids. When people ask me to get rest, I wish I could”.

Kanye was seen with his daughter North on Tuesday evening, with his comments coming after North planned to collaborate with Playboi Carti, 28.

Photographers claim Kanye was sleeping whilst North was seen being accompanied to another vehicle by a nanny.

Kanye had previously insisted he doesn't want North to collaborate with the rapper.

