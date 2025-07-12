Kanwariyas arrive in Prayagraj, hail UP govt's 'excellent arrangements'

Prayagraj, July 12 (IANS) With the beginning of the sacred month of Shravan, lakhs of Kanwariyas from across India are seen embarking on their spiritual journey to collect holy water from the Ganga and perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

The annual Kanwar Yatra has brought a vibrant wave of devotion as devotees throng pilgrimage sites including Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, Sultanganj's Ajgaibinath Temple, and the Sangam in Prayagraj.

In Prayagraj, large groups of Kanwariyas reached Dashashwamedh Ghat to fill the Ganga water and begin their onward journey to Shiv temples.

The administration has issued detailed guidelines to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.

Kanwariyas have been instructed to walk only on the left side of highways, and 'Bhandaara' camps are to be set up at least 20 feet from the road to avoid obstruction and accidents.

Authorities have also warned against reckless driving, with special advisories issued to prevent overspeeding.

Safety of women devotees is being prioritised this year. Officials have promised immediate action in response to any complaint of misconduct or indecent behaviour.

At the same time, hotels and eateries along the Kanwar routes are being monitored by the Food Department to prevent adulteration and overcharging. Licenced stalls are displaying food item rates to ensure transparency and trust among pilgrims.

Expressing his satisfaction, Nagesh Shukla, a Kanwariya, told IANS, "The facilities are very good, and it has become much easier for us to come here. Proper arrangements have been made on the routes. All arrangements have been made at the ghats as well. There is no chaos, and the government has made excellent arrangements."

He also lauded the nameplate initiative, saying, "We can also choose to eat at any shop we want without any confusion about adulteration."

Another Kanwariya added, "Coming has also become easy for us. One side path has also been made for us. The arrangements are good. Earlier, things were not as clear and functional as they are now."

Pankaj Kumar, speaking to IANS, shared, "We will take the holy water from here and then proceed to Kashi. The arrangements are very good and we are not facing any difficulties."

He also thanked the government, particularly for the nameplate initiative, saying it brought relief to devotees concerned about food safety.

Tirtha priest Hari Om echoed similar sentiments. Speaking to IANS, he said, "Everything is going smoothly. The arrangements are very nice, especially the sanitation here. The Kanwariyas are also happy and expressing their satisfaction regarding the arrangements made by the administration."

