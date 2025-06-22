Kanwar Dhillon shares why ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ is his most creatively satisfying role so far

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon opened up about how the show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ has given him one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of his career.

From exploring deeper emotions to portraying a layered character, Kanwar revealed that the show has challenged him as an artist and allowed him to grow both personally and professionally. Speaking about his role, he expressed, “I had said it right from the beginning—during the launch—that this would be the best show of my career. I still stand by it. You don’t get to play such layered characters on Indian television very often. With Sachin, I’ve experienced every shade—comedy, action, emotional depth. It’s been the most creatively satisfying role so far, and it will always be the closest to my heart.”

Dhillon added, “This was the kind of show I wanted to do next—or else, I would’ve waited. I believe the show chose me, just as I chose it. And I’m truly grateful that my association with Star Plus continues with such a strong and meaningful project.”

The 'Pandya Store' actor believes that fame should never be the ultimate aim. For him, it’s simply a by-product of dedication and honest work. Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared that having experienced both highs and lows in the industry has helped him stay grounded.

“It’s very easy to let success get to your head. I’ve seen actors who found overnight fame and then disappeared. What matters most is staying rooted and focused on your craft. No amount of attitude or flamboyance can replace hard work and talent. I’ve conditioned myself to respond to both success and failure in the same way. People who’ve known me in the industry still tell me I haven’t changed—and that, to me, is the biggest compliment,” explained Kanwar.

Talking about working under the direction of producer Rahul Tewary, Kanwar shared, “Rahul sir has directed quite a few important sequences in the show, and every time he does, it’s truly a pleasure. Everything is crystal clear in his head, and that makes it an easy and efficient process for us.”

Kanwar Dhillon is currently seen playing the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh opposite Neha Harsora in Star Plus’ family drama, “Udne Ki Aasha.”

