Farhan Akhtar makes a surprise entry at Shabana Azmi’s ‘mad group’ bash

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a glimpse of her ‘mad girls group’ gathering, a close-knit circle of friends known for their spirited bond and joyful camaraderie.

What made this get-together even more memorable was a surprise visit by actor Farhan Akhtar, who dropped in unannounced and added an extra spark to the evening. The unexpected moment was captured in a cheerful picture, giving a peek into the warmth and fun of the lively bash. Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi posted a picture of herself posing with her girl gang, which included Divya Dutta, Shahana Goswami, and Sandhya Mridul. Farhan Akhtar is also seen happily joining them, standing beside Shabana in the cheerful group photo.

For the caption, Azmi wrote, “I must have posted this before can’t remember. It turned up on my phone and thought it would be fun to share. This is our mad group #Shahana goswami #Sandhya mridul, yours truly #divya dutta with a guest appearance by @Faroutakhtar.”

Farhan Akhtar is Shabana Azmi’s stepson from her husband Javed Akhtar’s first marriage to screenwriter Honey Irani. Shabana tied the knot with the lyricist and screenwriter in 1984. Since then, she has shared a warm and respectful bond with his children from the previous marriage.

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in the crime thriller “Dabba Cartel,” which premiered on Netflix on February 28. Helmed by director Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment, the series also featured Anjali Anand, Jyotika, Sai Tamhankar, Shalini Pandey, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gajraj Rao.

Up next, the veteran actress will be seen in the upcoming action drama “Lahore 1947,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol

