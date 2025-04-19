Kannur Youth Cong Chief files complaint against party leader's wife for praising CM Vijayan's Private Secretary

Kannur, April 19 (IANS) The Kannur district Youth Congress President Vigil Mohan, on Friday, filed a complaint against IAS officer and Vizhinjam Port Managing Director Divya S. Iyer for praising CPI-M leader K.K. Ragesh, the Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The praise came through her social media post soon after Ragesh was appointed as the CPI-M's new District Secretary at Kannur.

Mohan told the media on Friday that he has filed a complaint against Iyer to the Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and also to the Director at the Directorate of Public Grievances.

"She has violated the All India Service Rules as IAS officials should not show or have any political bias. What she should ideally do is quit IAS and then join the CPI-M and praise," said Mohan.

Incidentally, Iyer is the wife of Youth Congress Vice-President and also a two-time former Congress legislator K. Sabarinath, who is the son of veteran late Congress leader, former Speaker and Minister G. Karthikeyan, who passed away when he was the Speaker in 2014.

Sabarinath contested the by-election in 2014 and won and again in 2016 he retained his seat, but lost the election in 2021.

Sabarinath, took exception to the post and said there was no harm if a government officer praises government programmes, but here the case was different.

"Even though her applause had no other overtures, since the new post for Ragesh was a party post and not a government post, she could have shown restraint, and hence it has now become a political issue," said Sabarinath.

After Ragesh was given the new post, Iyer took to her social media account on Instagram, and posted, "Learnt many lessons from Ragesh during the past three years. He is a hardworking person. Thank you, for always considering us with utmost respect -- an art that is getting endangered in power corridors across the globe."

Incidentally what has hurt the Congress party is that she on Friday again defended her act and took a jibe at the Congress leaders who criticized her act.

Expressing his displeasure on Friday was former Congress legislator and senior party leader T. Sarathchandra Prasad, who said it is most unfortunate that this praise came from the daughter-in-law of Karthikeyan and that's what has hurt several Congressmen.

"I am of the view that there is no harm in anyone praising anyone, but that can be done in several ways, but what you (Iyer) did is not acceptable as you are an IAS official who is bound by rules. Praising the leader of a ruling party is out of context. Just see how Sabarinath responded to your praise," said Prasad.

By now numerous CPI-M leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has said there was nothing wrong in what Iyer did and on Friday, the same comment was repeated by veteran CPI-M leader and former State Minister A.K. Balan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.