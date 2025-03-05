Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar completes look test for Ram Charan’s #RC16

Chennai, Mar 5 (IANS) Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar has completed the look test for his role in director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited sports drama, featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead and will be joining the sets of the film very soon, the film’s makes have now announced.

Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film along with Mythri Movie Makers, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the Kannada superstar undergoing a look test for his role in the film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as #RC16.

Taking to its X timeline, Vriddhi Cinemas wrote, “Completed the look test of Karunada Chakravarthy @NimmaShivanna Garu for #RC16. He is all set for a stunning makeover for his character, that will be both be breathtaking and sensational. He will be joining the shoot soon.”

Interestingly, Ram Charan’s has got a makeover by popular hair stylist Aalim Hakim for this film, which the producers termed, ‘A never seen before massive look’.

The film, which features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, is said to be set in Uttarandhra and will showcase a different side to both Ram and Janhvi. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the unit is currently shooting in Mysore. After winding up the schedule there, the unit is expected to head to Delhi, where some important sequences of the film are to be canned.

Apart from Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar, the film will also feature actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu in important roles.

On the technical front, music for the film is being scored by Oscar award winner A R Rahman and cinematography is by one of India’s highly rated cinematographers, Rathnavelu aka Randy, who is widely known for his expertise in using natural lighting. The film will have art direction by Kolla Avinash and costumes are by Aegan Ekambaram.

