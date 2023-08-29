Kannada music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Dasara festival in K'taka

Mysuru, Aug 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that this year's Dasara festival will be inaugurated by renowned music director Hamsalekha.

Sources in the Congress government said that Hamsalekha has been chosen to snub the 'right' wingers.

Siddaramaiah spoke to reporters on Tuesday after visiting Chamundi Hill and made the announcement.

“We are getting the Dasara festivities inaugurated by Hamsalekha, the noted Kannada music composer from the film industry,” he stated.

Hamsalekha had stirred a controversy by objecting to religious pontiffs, leaders making a visit to the houses of Dalits, instead he recommended them to take Dalits to their houses.

“Whether it is Vishwesha Tirtha swamiji (late Pejawar Mutt swamiji) or politicians like H.D. Kumaraswamy (former CM), Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, R. Ashoka (former Dy CMs and present BJP MLAs), it is not enough if they make visits to the houses of Dalits. It is important that they take Dalits to their houses,” Hamsalekha had stated.

He stated that they should also eat non-vegetarian food cooked by Dalits at their houses. “Will they (who visit Dalit’s houses) eat dishes made out of sheep’s blood?” Since the statements were made against Pejawar seer and at a time when BJP leaders were visiting Dalit’s houses, it stoked a huge controversy.

The right wingers had slammed him for asking the religious pontiff to eat non-vegetarian food.

Hamsalekha had to take back his statements and this had angered progressive thinkers. Hamsalekha is a popular music director who ruled the Kannada film industry for decades. He has created the maximum number of hit songs which are still enjoyed by music lovers.

