Kannada actor Darshan’s judicial custody extended, facilities to be given as per law

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others until September 30.

Darshan and the others are charged with kidnapping and brutally murdering a fan.

The court has also directed the Ballary Jail authorities to allow Darshan to meet his family and friends. The court also asked the authorities to provide him with required facilities adhering to the prison rules.

The prosecution produced all the accused, including Darshan, before the court via video conference. The investigating officers submitted technical evidence against Darshan and the other accused.

Darshan’s counsel informed the court that Darshan is suffering from back pain and that prison authorities have not provided him with a chair. Additionally, the counsel stated that prison authorities are not allowing family and friends to visit Darshan at Ballari Prison. In response, the court ordered the authorities to allow Darshan's family and friends to visit him.

Darshan’s counsel argued: “How can the prison authorities make rules without court permission? Is it wrong for Darshan to meet his family and friends? No one is being allowed to meet him. He is not accused under the Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act (KCOCA); he is merely accused in a murder case. How can he be denied the provision of a chair?”

The court directed Ballari Jail authorities to provide Darshan with the necessary items in accordance with prison rules.

The public prosecutor stated that they would provide photocopies of the reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to all 17 accused if the court permits. The prosecutor added that the copies would be provided within a week. The court also directed the prosecution to ensure the copies are provided before the next hearing.

The Bengaluru Police recently submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet to the court against Darshan and others accused in connection with the kidnap and murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and his associates are in the dock for the gruesome murder of Darshan's fan Renukaswamy in Bengaluru on June 8.

Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After he died, his body was thrown into a canal.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Darshan was shifted to Ballary prison from the Central Jail in Bengaluru after photos showing luxury treatment to Darshan surfaced. Nine jail staffers including two jailers were suspended and three FIRs were lodged separately in connection with the incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.