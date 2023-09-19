Kanisha Malhotra completes 10 years of success, crediting her victory to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Popular TV actress Kanisha Malhotra, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke' among others, has marked a decade of success on Ganesh Chaturthi, crediting her success in great part to the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The Delhi born actress, who also calls Ganapati as ‘Gannu’ fondly and considers him a brother in life, said: "This is my 10th year of bringing Gannu home. I am delighted as it also marks my 10 year in Mumbai and these years have made me learn and grow."

Recalling celebrating the festival for the first time she revealed: "My first year of bringing Bappa will remain memorable as we celebrated the festivities without any plans. Just a day before the festival, when people were taking idols home."

“The vibe touched my heart while I was having coffee with one of my friends at a cafe, in a moment I shared the idea about celebrating the festivities. It was 2 am, when we went to buy an idol and since then every year I'm following the ritual without any miss," she added.

She further mentioned: "Last year I was in Delhi during the festival, I celebrated there at my home too with my family. But I was missing Mumbai, though nothing beats the celebration here.”

Sharing her plans for the year, both what she has in mind currently as well as in the near future, she detailed: "We brought the idol yesterday and today we started our holy ritual and in the evening we will perform Havan. And then will bid adieu to him.

“For visarjan I also booked musicians (Dhol Wale) from Nashik. I am fortunate that I'm cooking all the meals today for him all by myself. I wish with his blessings that by next year, I will be able to bring him into my own house," she added.

Kanisha had won the Zee TV reality show ‘Bzinga’ back in 2022, which was hosted by actors Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar, and before that has also taken some daring steps to experiment in her serials, such as ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, which detailed challenges of love faced by couples from different angles, such as love triangles, social status and even homosexuality.

