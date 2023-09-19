Subroto Cup: Tripura Sports School beat Govt Bethlehem Vengthlang Middle School-2, Mizoram in opener

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The 62nd Subroto Cup International football tournament kick started with all its grandeur here at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium with the group stage matches of the Junior Girls (U 17).

Tripura Sports School, Tripura beat Govt Bethlehem Vengthlang Middle School-2, Mizoram 3-1 in the inaugural match of the tournament that commenced after the grand opening ceremony. Shriya Deb scored a double and Marina Jamatia scored the third for the winners. Lallawmzuali scored the consolation for the side from Mizoram.

The tournament was declared open by the Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge (Administration) and Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES).

Tripura Sports School started the first half with more vigour, troubling the Mizoram school defence with their short and fast passing game. They found the lead soon through Shriya Deb, who finished a good attacking move for the school from Tripura. The battle in the middle was being controlled by the team from Tripura as they maintained possession and looked dangerous going forward. Tripura doubled their lead through a thunderous finish by Marina Jamatia, from the edge of the box. Tripura maintained possession of the ball for the rest of the half and retained their two-goal advantage.

Tripura Sports School had an opportunity to increase their lead in the initial minutes of the second half but it was saved well by Mizo goalkeeper Lalrinchhani. Mizoram started to play better football with Lallawmzuali and Vanlalmawipuii impressing with their silky skills and touches, but the finishing touches could not be applied. Tripura scored their third goal again through Shriya Deb who rounded the keeper and finished calmly. Mizoram found a consolation goal in the final minutes of the match from the impressive Lallawmzuali who dodged two defenders and coolly finished past the Tripura keeper.

Day 2 of the group stages will see 15 matches played across four venues in as the tournament will be in full flow and promises to provide some exciting action. A total of 32 teams are in fray in the Junior Girls category, which is divided into eight groups, including Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) of Bangladesh, adding international flavour to the tournament.

Besides Ambedkar Stadium, the Tejas Football Ground (Delhi), the Subroto Football Ground (Delhi) and the GD Goenka School (Gurugram) ground will be the venues in the Delhi/NCR region.

A total of 108 teams will be participating across the three categories from 27 States and Union Territories (UTs) of the country. Teams from Bangladesh and Nepal will also bring in foreign participation. A total of over 180 football matches are scheduled to be played.

