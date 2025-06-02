Kanimozhi-led delegation begins visit in Spain, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi began the final leg of its five-nation visit in Madrid, by paying homage to the statue of the 'Father of the Nation' -- Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday evening, the Indian Embassy in Spain in a press statement said: "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation commenced the final leg of its five-nation visit in Madrid by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The tribute was a solemn occasion to reflect on and honour the Mahatma's enduring values of non-violence and peace."

"Following the ceremony, the delegation engaged with members of the Indian community in Spain. The delegation conveyed a powerful message to the diaspora, emphasising that India remains unshakable and united in its fight against terrorism, which threatens global peace and humanity. The delegation highlighted that its diverse composition reflects a strong national consensus and resolve across political lines to combat this menace. They urged the Indian community in Spain to take pride in their roots, stand united and actively support India's efforts to promote justice and peace," the press statement added.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation include Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

During the interaction, members of the Indian diaspora shared that their Spanish acquaintances had reacted with shock and concern to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reflecting growing international awareness of the challenges India faces in combating terrorism, the press statement said.

The community also expressed strong support for India's counter-terrorism efforts and conveyed their solidarity with the nation, the press statement added.

"The delegation is scheduled to engage with members of the Spanish government, parliamentarians and civil society representatives on the final day of their visit. These engagements will provide a platform to brief Spanish leaders on Operation Sindoor and to articulate India's position as the world's fourth-largest economy, committed to peace, stability and a resolute stance against terrorism."

The Indian Embassy in Spain said in a post on X: "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation had a insightful interaction with the Indian diaspora, reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to peace in the face of terrorism. They emphasized that India will lead the global fight against terrorism, upholding the values of peace and resilience."

"The delegation with humility and conviction, called upon the community to stand united in pride and shared heritage."

"The diaspora responded with heartfelt enthusiasm, expressing deep solidarity with the nation and a strong sense of identity and belonging."

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation visiting Spain interacted with Arturo Fernandez Alvarez, a Spanish businessman, who is a survivor of the horrible terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Arturo joined the delegation in condemning the menace of terrorism."

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, reached Spain following successful engagements in Latvia, Greece, Slovenia and Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

