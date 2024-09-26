Kangana's statement on farm laws proves she is not serious: TS Singh Deo (IANS Interview)

Raipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, T. S. Singh Deo, has hit out at Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, over her remarks on the three farm laws.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, T.S. Singh Deo said on Wednesday that Kangana's statement proves that "she is in such a situation that her words no longer hold any weight as well as lack seriousness".

The Congress leader further added: "People say that she is a good actress, on that basis she got a platform to move forward. But, now her statement proved that she lacks seriousness and depth. Her personality is not yet moulded enough to work as a good public representative."

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat, had given a statement a few days ago regarding the farmer laws, but later expressed regret over it.

Regarding a huge controversy over adulterated ghee and animal fat mixed with the prasadam served to people in the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, T.S. Singh Deo said, "As far as I know, the tender for the ghee that was purchased was floated after every six months despite whichever tanker of ghee used to come in the temple. Earlier its sample was sent for testing and only after it was found pure then only it was used."

He further added: "The big question is whether the adulteration found during the sample testing of laddus was made from adulterated ghee? From the Tirupati temple, 10 lakh laddus were also sent to Ayodhya during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in January 22 this year."

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment regarding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's name embroiled in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, TS Singh Deo said that there is no problem with the investigation, adding that "this is just an allegation".

Can BJP's membership drive harm Congress' political prospects in the upcoming by-elections and municipal elections in Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader said: "I do not think that the BJP's membership drive will cause any harm to the Congress' prospects. Because they have received money from Mahtari Vandhan Yojana, they (BJP leaders) are inducting women into their party. Congress councillors also visit door-to-door for its party membership drive and will also attract women voters towards them."

Asked about Congress's launching a scathing attack on the BJP regarding law and order in Chhattisgarh, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that the current administration needs to work with more activeness and awareness.

