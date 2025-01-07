Kangana Ranaut talks about cutting scenes in her directorial ‘Emergency’

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, has reacted to the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) mandate of removing certain portions from the film.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that as a director, she would have liked the film with the original narrative. However, she said that she accepts the decision of CBFC.

Kangana told IANS, “I would have liked that the full version would have come. But with the cuts, there is no issue, because it's not like the film was made to mock someone. It's not like that. It's fine. They completely removed some episodes of history. And the fact that it doesn't impact my film, in a way, it is a testimony of that, that it doesn't matter”.

She further mentioned, “The story is very much intact. The message of the film is very much intact, which is patriotism. So I don't think it has affected the larger narrative. But if they had shot it, there must have been a reason for it”.

The film, set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.

The film has been written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, and it marks her second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

The film features a powerful ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Each actor plays a pivotal role in bringing the nuanced political and personal dynamics of the era to the screen.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti, ‘Emergency’ has its music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with dialogues and screenplay crafted by Ritesh Shah. The film is set to release on January 17.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.