Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut with horror drama ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her debut in Hollywood, as she has landed her first leading role in the horror drama “Blessed Be the Evil.”

According to the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence.

The project, from Lions Movies, will see Kangana star alongside “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, reports variety.com.

Production is set to begin this summer in New York, with producers specifically noting they chose U.S. locations to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs.”

Director Anurag Rudra of Tailing Pond fame will helm from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.

“Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart,” Rudra said.

Rudra added: “This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Tiwary shared: “A story like ‘Blessed Be The Evil’ is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”

Ranaut brings considerable star power to the project. She is not only a celebrated actor with four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, but also a filmmaker and politician currently serving as a Member of Parliament in India’s Lok Sabha.

Her directorial effort “Emergency,” in which she portrayed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, received worldwide theatrical release earlier this year.

Posey, who broke out as the lead in MTV’s “Teen Wolf” series and subsequent revival film, has previously ventured into horror with “Truth or Dare.” Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, appeared in crime comedy “Reach Me” and more recently in “The Gunslingers” alongside Nicolas Cage.

