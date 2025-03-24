Kamra row: Raut demands action against vandals, police

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, on Monday strongly criticised the vandalism at the Mumbai hotel where the shoot of comedian Kunal Kamra’s stand-up comedy show had taken place, saying that Sunday’s vandalism is a sign that Maharashtra has a weak Home Minister.

Sanjay Raut demanded action against those involved in the vandalism.

Raut appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to leave charge of the department.

“Is Fadnavis not up to the task of handling the Home Ministry, or is he not being allowed to work? Fadnavis says that he will not spare the rioters in Nagpur, but damage has also been done by the rioters in Khar last night. Will he spare them? Will he recover the damage done by the rioters or not?” he asked.

He further stated that the Mumbai Police Commissioner should be transferred immediately.

"Maharashtra has now become a ‘goonda raj’. Some people have planned to turn entire Maharashtra into Beed,” he added.

Beed is hogging national headlines for the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and also for lapses in law and order.

“What is happening in Parbhani? What happened in Nagpur? Now, in front of your eyes, a podcaster's studio has been destroyed in the state capital. What were the cops doing?” he asked.

Sanjay Raut said he wanted to know whether censorship and Emergency had been imposed in Maharashtra.

“If an Emergency has been imposed, tell us clearly, yes, we have imposed an Emergency. Artists, writers and literary figures, comedians will not be allowed to criticise, will not be allowed to write or do satire. The government should say this clearly,” he said.

“Action should also be taken against the Assistant Commissioner of Police and senior police officers of the police station under whose jurisdiction this vandalism took place. Maharashtra is being vilified in the country in terms of law and order.

“Also take action against those who give threats. People in politics should tolerate sarcastic criticism. If Fadnavis wants to maintain his reputation, he should take action against the rioters,” Sanjay Raut said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.