Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's rebel anthem O Maara is all about 'No rules. No mercy'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The makers of Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited gangster saga "Thug Life" have unveiled the latest track from the film titled, "O Maara".

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has scored the tunes for the track whereas HC Team has penned the lyrics crooned by singer Nitesh Aher. Picturised on Silambarasan TR, “O Maara” showcases the tagline - "No rules. No mercy".

Recently, the makers organized a spectacular audio launch of "Thug Life"

in Chennai. During the event, Rahman shared his journey of creating music for the film.

Before, "O Maara", the songs "Jinguchaa" and "Sugar Baby" from the film have already become a fan favourite.

Speaking about the latest number, Nitesh said, “When I first heard the scratch of 'O Maara', I felt like I was being invited to create history. A R Rahman sir's brilliance, Kamal sir’s vision, Silambarasan TR’s screen energy, and the HC Team’s razor-sharp writing demanded a vocal performance of a lifetime. They needed rage, soul, swagger—every ounce of fire I had. I recorded this track like I was stepping into Maara’s shoes, aware of his defiance. This is the most intense I’ve ever gone in the studio. Here's hoping that the listeners make this song their own.”

Produced by Haasan under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, "Thug Life" enjoys a stellar cast with Haasan in the lead as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. He is accompanied by Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in prominent roles, along with others.

The film marks Ratnam and Haasan's reunion after 35 years. These two legends last collaborated for the 1987 drama "Nayakan".

"Thug Life" is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

