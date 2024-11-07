Kamal Haasan shares first look, announces ‘Thug Life’ release date on 70th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) As he turned 70 on Thursday, superstar Kamal Haasan announced that his next “Thug Life”, directed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to release on June 5, 2025.

Unveiling his first look from the upcoming movie, Kamal took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film.

In the red hued poster, Kamal is sporting long hair and a beard. The poster also features Silambarasan.

“Every role is an evolution, every film a journey. #Thuglife #ThugLifeFromJune5th

A #ManiRatnam Film,” he wrote as the caption.

“Thug Life” marks his 234th film, where he plays the gritty role of Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar. With masterful fight sequences, his portrayal captures a raw, time-hardened finesse, hinting at an epic narrative of underworld grit and survival.

Joining Kamal and Silambarasan TR is actress Trisha. As per the teaser, Kamal’s character, Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar, brings a refined edge to the thug life confronting danger with grit and grandeur only he can embody.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have previously worked together in “Nayakan” and the “Ponniyin Selvan” duology. A.R. Rahman will be seen giving music for the film.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mehendran, and Siva Ananth, "Thug Life" stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.

Talking about Kamal, he has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali films. Considered as one of the greatest and most respected actors in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has been feted with National Film Awards, nine Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Nandi Awards, one Rashtrapati Award. He was awarded the Kalaimamani Award in 1984, the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014 and the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier) in 2016.

The actor was last seen in “Indian 2” directed by S. Shankar. It is the second installment in the Indian film series and a sequel to the 1996 film “Indian”. He reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

