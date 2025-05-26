For Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, cinema is the language and mode of communication

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Indian cinema legend and multiple award-winning artiste Kamal Haasan is reuniting with 6 time National Award winner Mani Ratnam after almost 4 decades in the upcoming film ‘Thug Life’. A lot has changed in the past 38 years, India opened its economy, witnessed landslide political changes, television peaked, and cinema diversified.

In all of this, what has changed between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam as fellow artistes? Well for starters, cinema has become a language, and a mode of communication for them.

The veteran actor spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of ‘Thug Life’, and said that although cinema is the preferred mode of communication between them, he refrains from calling himself being fluent and proficient in the language. Afterall, an artiste’s growth lies in constant pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

Kamal told IANS, “Cinema has become a language. We don't know how fluent we are in that, but we speak it. And we are improving. Like, we've lost the slur that we had. We lost that baby talk that we had. All that is gone now. But we are still, I think, work in progress”.

“So, if I talk of a director, he knows which way the scene will take. If he talks about a film, I know what mood he is talking about. We could almost guess either of us going towards day or night or in a certain direction. Where he is going to shoot it. Because the stimulus for us comes from our forefathers in this field”, he added.

The two last worked together in ‘Nayakan’. Meanwhile, ‘Thug Life’ also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, ‘Thug Life’ is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.