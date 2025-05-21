Kaleshwaram notice to KCR part of conspiracy to cover up corruption, says BRS

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that notice to BRS President and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by P. C. Ghose Commission probing alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project is a conspiracy to cover up the Congress government’s corruption in Telangana.

He accused the ruling party of turning governance into a ‘commission-driven circus’ and using notices to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as a smokescreen to distract from its own corruption and administrative failures.

“This government doesn’t know how to govern, doesn’t have the courage to fulfil its fake promises, and is now resorting to dramas like issuing commission notices to KCR garu to divert public attention,” said KTR, who is the son of KCR.

Talking to reporters in Nalgonda, he alleged that the Congress regime has degenerated into a “percentage rule,” where commissions of 20–30 per cent have become the norm. “Even Congress MLAs and ministers have admitted that no work happens in this government without commissions,” he said. Citing the recent dharna by contractors at the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, KTR remarked that this is the peak of public exposure of their corruption.

KTR slammed the ‘BJP-Congress alliance’ for conspiring to paint the Kaleshwaram Project as a failure and weaponising it politically. He asserted that the recent notices to KCR from the so-called Commission are part of that agenda. “No matter how many notices you issue, they will fly away like cotton in the wind,” KTR declared, adding, “We have immense faith in the judiciary, and ultimately, truth and justice will prevail.”

He reminded the media that Kaleshwaram was a visionary project conceptualised by KCR to irrigate lakhs of acres and transform dry lands. “Those who contributed to Telangana’s progress will be protected by the people -- and by God,” he added.

KTR warned that the Congress is using inquiries and committees to escape the pressure of implementing its six guarantees. “The BRS is fighting on behalf of 1.68 crore women asking for their Rs 2,500 per month. We are speaking for every parent asking about the promised tola of gold, and for the elderly waiting for their Rs 4,000 pensions.”

He made it clear that BRS will not stop until every promise made by Congress during the elections is fulfilled. “This government is running on deception, distraction, and destruction. But if they continue this path, Telangana’s people will rise in revolt,” KTR warned.

Justice PC Ghose Commission on Tuesday issued notices to former minister T. Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender.

The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

The one-man Commission was constituted in March 2024, a few months after some piers of the Medigadda Barrage caved in.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.