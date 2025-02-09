Kajol reveals she is suffering from ‘adulthood’

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol recently took to social media to share her candid and humorous take on the ups and downs of adult life.

In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she had been feeling a little moody and down lately and decided to look up her symptoms. Her diagnosis? "Adulthood!"

Sharing her photos, the ‘Dilwale’ actress wrote, “Been feeling a little moody and down lately... I looked up my symptoms. It’s called Adulthood! I have Adulthood #moody #adulthood #selfdiagnosis.”

In the images, Kajol is seen striking different poses for the camera. The actress looked lovely in green trousers, with her hair left open and a subtle makeup look, allowing her natural glow to shine through.

A few days ago, she posted a monochrome image of herself and wrote, “Which of all my important nothings shall I tell you first?” - Jane Austen #lostinthemoment.”

Prior to this, the actress praised the Karnataka government after it approved the right to die with dignity for those in dire need. She shared a newspaper clipping of the historic move, with the report reading, “Karnataka government allows 'right to die with dignity' for terminally ill #righttodiewithdignity #salaamvenky.” For the caption, the 50-year-old actress wrote, “Four arms, four paws, and one giant hug... happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby.”

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the gripping thriller “Do Patti,” where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol took on the role of Vidya Jyothi, a determined police officer, marking her first-ever portrayal of a cop on screen.

Reflecting on this milestone, the ‘Tribhanga’ actress shared, "As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I’m excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding."

Kajol will next be seen in “Sarzameen,” a highly anticipated project directed by Kayoze Irani.

