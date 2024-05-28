Kajol dons fierce avatar, brandishes sword in ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’ teaser

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Kajol, who has reunited with choreographer-director Prabhudeva after 27 years for the upcoming film ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’, essays a fearless protagonist in the film.

The teaser of the film which was unveiled on Tuesday gives a glimpse of Kajol’s character as she believes in not asking for power but snatching it away.

The teaser opens with Prabhudeva stepping out of a charter plane as he takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who shares her pursuit of revenge.

Talking about the project, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati said: “Directing ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’ has been a labour of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon and Jishusen Gupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can't wait for the audience to witness this on screen.”

As the teaser progresses, Naseeruddin Shah is seen lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerges in her ‘Maharagni’ avatar.

Producer Harman Baweja shared: “‘Maharagni’ is a special project for Baweja Studios, driven by a compelling story. Kajol’s talent and authenticity make her perfect for this role. I am thrilled to bring this project to life with such a stellar team.”

Producer Venkata Anish Dorigillu shared that as soon as he came across this story, he knew it carried a powerful message that needed to reach the masses.

“With Charan Tej Uppalapati's keen eye for direction and the remarkable talent of our stellar cast, we are confident that we will deliver a unique vision that will make this story shine,” he said.

Produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’ is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers will announce the release date soon.

