Akash leaves his family, heads to US for new job in ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of the show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', viewers will witness Akash (Samar Vermani) discovering that the money did not come from his mother, Aparna (Kashish Duggal), which leaves him furious.

Following a heated argument with Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), Aparna tells her son Akash to leave the house. Meanwhile, Pallavi meets with an investor who misbehaves, prompting Akash to intervene. Although he rescues her, he later scolds Pallavi for being reckless and going alone.

The tensions between the couple heighten even more after this incident. Jaidev and Aparna attempt to reconcile Akash and Pallavi by locking them in a room together, insisting they resolve their issues before coming out.

However, Akash announces that he has gotten a job in the US, leaving the entire family shocked.

It will be interesting to see whether this is the ultimate separation of Akash and Pallavi.

Talking about the new sequence, Ayushi said: "Pallavi is determined to support her family in every way she can. Ever since Akash lost his job, she has strived to become their pillar of strength. However, Akash finds her methods offensive, leading to growing tensions between them."

"In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how Akash and Pallavi choose to stay apart and face new challenges in their relationship when Akash announces he is leaving the family and going to the US for a new job," she added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB Monday to Saturday at 7.30 p.m.

