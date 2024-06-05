Kajal Pisal undergoes surgery for recurrent cystic hyperplasia in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently essaying the role of Tanuja Basu in the TV show, 'Jhanak', has revealed that she was rushed to a hospital in the city where she underwent surgery.

The actress shared that she has been diagnosed with recurrent cystic hyperplasia.

She said: "I was diagnosed with recurrent cystic hyperplasia for which I had to go through a small procedure under sedation. I'm glad and thankful to my fans and well-wishers for the love and concern. I'm doing much better after undergoing surgery in a hospital here in Mumbai.”

Cystic hyperplasia is a medical condition in which the lining of the uterus becomes too thick. It occurs when a person has an excess of oestrogen without progesterone. She will be discharged on Wednesday by late evening.

The actress, who is known for her work in shows like ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ and others, also urged her fans to be mindful of HPV vaccine.

She said: “I want to take this opportunity to remind boys and girls to consult your doctor for HPV Vaccine. A healthy outside starts from the inside.”

