Afghanistan restores 11 historical sites

Kabul, June 5 (IANS) Eleven historical sites are being repaired and reconstructed in Afghanistan's southern and eastern regions, an official with the country's Ministry of Information and Culture said.

"Two projects are in the southern Kandahar province and nine in the western Herat province, where recent earthquakes have damaged or endangered them (historical sites). Restoration work on these sites is ongoing," local media outlet TOLOnews quoted Khubaib Ghufran, spokesman of the ministry, as saying on Wednesday.

According to Ghufran, work will begin on ten projects after financial resources and necessary facilities are determined, reports Xinhua news agency.

Recent flash floods and earthquakes have affected historical sites in most parts of Afghanistan, especially in the west and north.

