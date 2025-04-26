US reports over 800 measles cases in 2025

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) The United States has reported 884 confirmed measles cases so far this year, marking a sharp increase compared to the previous year, according to the latest data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far in 2025, 11 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more related cases. Confirmed cases have been reported across 30 US jurisdictions, with 94 hospitalisations and three deaths attributed to the disease.

This year's measles case count represents a significant rise from 2024, when the country reported a total of 285 measles cases.

The CDC emphasises that the best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective in preventing the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact. Measles spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Any non-immune person (not vaccinated or vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected. Unvaccinated young children and pregnant women are at highest risk of severe measles complications.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107,500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccines.

In 2023 as many as 74 per cent of children received both doses of the measles vaccine, and about 83 per cent of the world's children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday.

Two doses of the vaccine are recommended to ensure immunity and prevent outbreaks, as not all children develop immunity from the first dose.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.