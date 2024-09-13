Kaia Gerber pays homage to her mother Cindy Crawford with red carpet look

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Hollywood's renowned actor-model Kaia Gerber has taken the mother-daughter bond to the next level as she donned the same attire just as her mother actor-model Cindy Crawford had in the 1993 Academy Awards.

At the premiere of her upcoming horror comedy film titled ‘Shell’, Kaia paid a beautiful tribute to her mother as she donned a white body-con maxi dress at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the picture, shared by the popular magazine Vogue, Kaia was seen on the red carpet while posing for the cameras. On the other hand, another picture was added as a cherry on top in which Actor-couple Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were seen smiling for the memorable moments in which Cindy donned the same attire just like her beloved daughter.

Cindy Crawford is one of the most renowned names from the era of 1980s and 1990s as she was one of the popular supermodels known for her fascinating presence on different magazine covers as well as in the fashion industry.

Cindy was also featured in many Hollywood films like ‘Fair Game’, ‘54’, ‘Beautopia’ and ‘The Simian Line’. She also hosted the renowned 1989 television program titled ‘MTV House of Styles’ which focuses on the unmatchable craze of American supermodels.

Kaia Gerber made her fascinating debut in the year 2017 at the Fashion Week. Later, Gerber’s journey as a model added an achievement in her life as she became Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. Currently, Kaia Gerber is dating ‘Elvis’ fame star Austin Butler after parting ways with ‘Euphoria’ fame actor Jacob Elordi in the year 2021.

Kaia's upcoming horror drama ‘Shell’ is helmed by ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ fame director Max Minghella. The film also features Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson, Amy Landecker, Peri Gilpin, Dustin Milligan and Elizabeth Berkley in pivotal roles.

