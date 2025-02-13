Kadhal Oviyam fame Kannan makes a comeback with Shakthi Thirumagan

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Kannan, known for his unforgettable role in director Bharathirajaa’s classic film, ‘Kadhal Oviyam’ is now all set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema.

Sources close to the actor say that he will now be seen in a pivotal role in director Arun Prabhu’s Shakthi Thirumagan, featuring Vijay Antony in the lead.

After being years away from the limelight, Kannan role in this much-anticipated film has aroused the curiosity of fans and film buffs. His return is set to be a major highlight, adding emotional depth and nostalgia to the movie.

Arun Prabu, who is best known for having directed critically acclaimed films like Aruvi and Vaazhl, is directing Shakthi Thirumagan, which sources say will be a blend of intense family drama, action, and emotions.

The film is also being keenly watched as it will be Vijay Antony’s 25th film. Produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation, presented in the name of Meera Vijay Antony, the film promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and performances.

Joining Kannan in this power-packed film is an ensemble cast featuring Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kriplani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Riya Jithu, Shoba Viswanath and child actor Master Keshav, each bringing depth and versatility to the narrative.

The film also boasts a stellar technical crew. Cinematography for the film is by Shelley Calist while music is being scored by the film’s lead actor Vijay Antony himself. Editing for the film is by Raymond Derrick Crasta and the stunts in the film have been choreographed by Rajashekar.

With a gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and emotionally charged moments, Shakthi Thirumagan is shaping up to be a must-watch. Shooting for the film has been completed and the film is currently in post-production, which sources say is on in full swing.

