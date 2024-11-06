Kadapa SP shunted over YSRCP social media activist's release

Amaravati, Nov 6 (IANS) Taking serious note of the arrest and immediate release of YSR Congress Party activist Varra Ravindra Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday shunted out Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshvardhan Raju.

The government has asked Raju to report to police headquarters and appointed Annamayya SP Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu as the in-charge SP of Kadapa.

A Circle Inspector in Kadapa district has also been suspended.

The action against police officials came after Ravindra Reddy was released on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Ravindra Reddy, who hails from Pulivendula, had allegedly posted derogatory remarks on social media during the YSRCP rule against several leaders, including present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh and V. Anitha.

There have been allegations that the police were not taking action against Ravindra Reddy, said to be a close aide of Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy, the cousin of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After Ravindra Reddy's release, allegations were made by leaders of ruling coalition partners that the police officers tried to shield him by just issuing a notice. Taking serious note of this, the Chief Minister asked top officials to take action against the police officers involved.

The police were on the lookout for Ravindra Reddy, against whom 30 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, police picked up Ravindra Reddy's wife Kalyani, and other family members and questioned them about his whereabouts.

The development came three days after Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan publicly expressed his displeasure over police inaction to check crime.

He also reminded Home Minister V. Anitha of her responsibility and slammed the police officials for failing to perform their duty.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday arrested a person in Guntur for derogatory posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on social media.

Guntur Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayaram Prasad said Venkatrami Reddy has been arrested for morphing the photograph of the Chief Minister on Facebook. He was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody remand for 14 days.

