'Kaala' trailer deep dives into world of 'reverse hawala'

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Kaala' was unveiled on Friday. It shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala.

It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core. The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor and Hiten Tejwani.

The series has been created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who is known for his film 'Shaitaan'.

Talking about the series, Bejoy Nambiar said: “'Kaala' delves into the realm of reverse hawala, peeling back the layers of crime and betrayal. Behind closed doors, in the shadows, money takes on a life of its own, entangled with betrayal, revenge, and a hunger for power. Kaala is an unfiltered reflection of our reality. We are putting the spotlight on the murky world of black money and money laundering with a storyline that will keep you hooked from start to finish."

Actor Avinash Tiwary said: "As actors, we often delve into a mix of feelings and stories, but 'Kaala' exposed me to a whole new level of power and corruption that truly shook me. Bejoy Nambiar has crafted a world of crime in 'Kaala' that's backed by solid research, with Ritwik at the center of its dark complexities."

He further mentioned: "Watching how he faces this world along with the discoveries he makes about his own life made it a thrilling, minute engaging human story."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

