KA Paul continues fast against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam, Aug 29 (IANS) The indefinite fast by evangelist politician K.A. Paul against proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant entered the second day on Tuesday.

The Praja Shanti Party chief made it clear that he will continue his fast till the Centre withdraws its decision for strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He claimed that several ministers were calling him to request that he end his fast but he would continue till the Centre makes an announcement withdrawing the plans for VSP's sale.

Calling on all political parties to join hands to save VSP, he said all the MPs and MLAs from Andhra Pradesh should resign to put pressure on the Centre to drop it's plans for sale of VSP.

Terming the VSP an asset belonging to 15 crore people, he said all should make every effort to stop its privatisation. He alleged that the Centre was trying to sell VSP for Rs 4,000 crore though it is valued at Rs 8 lakh crore.

The evangelist said the Centre did not agree to his proposal to strengthen VSP of investing Rs 4,000 crore in a month and Rs 45,000 crore later.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.