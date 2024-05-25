K’taka town tense after violence over custodial death

Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Channagiri town on Saturday following violence by a mob over an alleged custodial death.

Security was tightened in the city, and officers were directed to take action to ensure law and order in the region.

Additional forces have been called from neighbouring districts. Eleven police personnel were injured and more than five police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting by the mob.

The incident occurred late Friday night following the death of 30-year-old Adil, who had been taken into custody by the police on charges of organising illegal betting (Matka).

Davanagere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said on Saturday, “Adil was brought to the police station on Friday. He collapsed in the police station and was rushed to the hospital, and the police then learned that he had died. Adil was not in the police station for more than six to seven minutes. However, his relatives are claiming that it is a case of lockup death.”

“There is a CCTV camera in the police station, and the complaint by the father of the deceased will be investigated. The post-mortem will be conducted under the supervision of a judge, considering the seriousness of the case,” she added.

“Including the complaint by the deceased’s father, a total of four cases have been registered in connection with the incident. The situation is under control,” SP Prashanth said.

According to the police, Adil, a resident of Tippu Nagar, was brought to the police station on Friday. He collapsed in the police station and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later died. It was found that he suffered from seizures and low blood pressure.

Enraged by this, Adil's family and community members attacked the police station and police personnel. The mob also damaged more than five police vehicles.

Reacting to the incident, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on Saturday, "The government is functioning in such a manner that there is no atmosphere in the state where the government and officers are respected. The officers are being misused by the government. The law and order in the state has collapsed. This is a self-goal by the government. The officers themselves don’t trust the government. The people also do not have trust."

