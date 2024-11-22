K’taka parties keenly await bypoll results, spotlight on high-profile Channapatna

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) Political parties in Karnataka are eagerly waiting for the results of bypolls to three Assembly constituencies, the counting for which will begin on Saturday morning and the results expected by noon.

The constituencies are Channapatna in Ramanagar district, Shiggaon in Haveri district, and Sandur in Ballary district. The three went to the polls following the resignations of legislators who successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.

The results hold significant importance for the ruling Congress, as well as for the BJP and JD(S).

Of the three seats, the Channapatna seat is considered the most high-profile, as it has witnessed a showdown between the families of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Reflecting the intense competition, the constituency recorded an impressive voter turnout of 88.80 per cent.

Reports indicate widespread betting activity in the Ramanagara, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts over the election outcomes. Some locals have reportedly staked assets such as cars, two-wheelers, gold jewellery, and even large sums of money. Wealthy landlords from Bengaluru and its surrounding areas are said to have placed bets worth crores of Rupees.

For D.K. Shivakumar, winning the Channapatna seat is a matter of prestige. He aims to avenge the humiliating defeat of his brother, D.K. Suresh, in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat, where C.N. Manjunath, former PM Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, emerged victorious.

Shivakumar is also keen to demonstrate his influence over the powerful Vokkaliga vote bank and strengthen his claim to the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

In a strategic move, the Shivakumar brothers persuaded senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara to switch allegiance and contest as the Congress candidate.

On the other side, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has campaigned extensively for his son, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy spent 15 days in the constituency, while the 91-year-old former PM Deve Gowda also energetically campaigned for his grandson, urging voters to "trounce the arrogance of Shivakumar". Deve Gowda further asserted that the bypoll results would lead to the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka.

A controversial racist remark -- "Kaala Kumaraswamy"-- by Congress Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan against Union Minister Kumaraswamy has backfired, potentially consolidating Vokkaliga votes in favour of Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Congress candidate Yogeshwara has acknowledged that this remark may hurt his chances.

In the Shiggaon seat, former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharat Bommai is contesting as the BJP candidate. This seat was previously represented by Basavaraj Bommai.

Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has faced challenges due to internal conflicts within the party. The constituency recorded an 80.48 per cent voter turnout.

Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, who was tasked with overseeing the polls, may face a setback if Congress loses, especially as he is already under scrutiny from senior party leaders over the Waqf row and his controversial comments.

A victory here is crucial for Basavaraj Bommai to solidify his position with the BJP high command.

In the Sandur (ST-Reserved) constituency, which recorded a 76.24 per cent turnout, Congress is hopeful of retaining the seat. The BJP, which has never won from here, is attempting to capitalize on allegations of corruption related to the ST Tribal Welfare Corporation scam.

Congress has fielded Annapurna Tukaram, wife of Congress MP E. Tukaram, as its candidate, while the BJP has nominated Bangaru Hanumanthu, the state President of its ST Morcha wing.

