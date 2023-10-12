K’taka man kills daughter over relationship with boy from different caste

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a different caste, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste.

Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said.

On Wednesday night, the father-daughter duo got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit rage, Manjunath slit Kavana's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Following the killing, the accused went and surrendered before the Vishwanathapura police station.

According to sources, Manjunath's younger daughter had approached the police on his opposition against her relationship as well.

Last week, she had gone to a government observation home for women and maintained that she would marry her partner at any cost, the sources added.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after the incident, shocking everyone since it occurred in an area close to the Bengaluru airport.

This latest incident comes on the heels of two honour killing incidents reported in Kolar district last month.

Reacting to the Kolar killings, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that crimes reflected the deeply rooted caste system, social customs and lowly mindset.

He had assured that his government would initiate legal action against honour killings and ensure that no lapse is committed in the probe of such cases.

