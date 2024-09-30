K’taka govt misusing officials to target Oppn: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi, Sep 30 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday alleged that the state government is using the officials to target the opposition.

“Politics in the state has sunk to a new low and to target the opposition, cases are being filed, and senior officials are being misused,” the former Chief Minister said.

He also alleged that nepotism is rampant in the state as there is political protection by the state government while the officials are making degrading remarks.

“Such low-level politics never existed before. If an allegation stains one person, the attempt is to tarnish everyone. This will not continue for long. Ultimately, the law will take its course,” he said.

When asked about the complainants in the MUDA scandal approaching the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said, "Let's wait and see what happens."

Bommai further stated activist Prof. K.S. Bhagwan is misleading people regarding the matter of Goddess Chamundeshwari and no one has given importance to his words, nor should they.

He said it is ironic that Prof. Bhagwan, despite his name, seems to lack faith in God. "If he does not believe in God, then it is contradictory for him to have the name 'Bhagwan.'"

Speaking against any religion is not a humane practice, Bommai said, adding that Bhagwan claims Chamundeshwari is a fictional figure.

"If Chamundeshwari is fictional, then is Mahishasura also fictional? They worship Mahishasura. Such contradictions and dualities are being used to mislead people. No one has given importance to it, and no one should," he stated.

Referring to previous controversial statements made by Prof. Bhagwan about Lord Rama, Bommai said that there are certain forces in society trying to create unrest, but the society understands this and, therefore, no one is giving importance to his words.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.