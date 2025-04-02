K’taka govt hikes diesel price by Rs 2 per litre; move slammed by opposition

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday hiked the diesel price by Rs 2 in the state with immediate effect. The opposition BJP and JD (S) have slammed the decision of the government.

The diesel price per litre was Rs 88.99 before the hike.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on Tuesday that the Karnataka government has hiked the diesel price by Rs 2 per litre. “Another shock for the people of Karnataka from the anti-people price-hike demon government. The Karnataka Congress government has increased diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre in the last 10 months,” Kumaraswamy stated.

On Ugadi, the day of new beginnings, the price-hike demon government has imposed yet another burden on the people, he said.

"As soon as people wake up in the morning, the Karnataka East India Congress Company slaps them with loot. This Congress company government has neither vision nor compassion. There is no option left for the people but to take to the streets in protest against this ruthless exploitation," Kumaraswamy said.

The BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Yet another blow to the people. The Siddaramaiah government has once again unleashed its insatiable greed, hiking diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre—a move that will further cripple the common man.”

“The poor, the elderly, farmers, and salaried workers—all are suffering under the relentless hammer of this government’s anti-people policies. Every new decision squeezes them further, leaving them with no relief, no support, only pain,” he said.

“We will not stop until these inhumane price hikes are rolled back. Karnataka deserves better—this exploitation must end,” he stated.

The development has shocked the people as the hikes in milk prices (Rs 4 per litre), revised power tariffs have come into force on Tuesday. By the end of the day, the government issued the notification hiking the diesel prices.

