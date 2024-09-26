K’taka BJP lays siege to Vidhana Soudha demanding CM’s resignation; leaders detained

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP staged a massive protest opposite the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against whom the court has ordered a probe.

The BJP leaders vehemently demanded that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case allegedly involving CM Siddaramaiah be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue holding placards urging the CM to resign.

They raised slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and chided him for sticking to the chair even as the court had ordered an investigation against him.

The protest was led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, R. Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

As the BJP leaders attempted to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha they were forcibly removed by the police and put into waiting police vehicles and whisked away.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra did not participate in the protest due to health reasons.

Protesters at the Vidhana Soudha chanted slogans like “Down with the corrupt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who looted the MUDA sites, resign immediately,” and “Down with the corrupt government led by CM Siddaramaiah, who raises prices and taxes.”

Legislative Council member N. Ravikumar led the slogans and the protest.

BJP has intensified its protest in the backdrop of the Special Court for MLAs/MPs ordering an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

The Lokayukta is most likely to lodge an FIR against CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday or Friday.

The saffron party is likely to intensify its protests against CM Siddaramaiah once the FIR is lodged.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the petitioners in the case are all set to approach the High Court demanding a CBI probe in the case as the Lokayukta comes under the state government.

